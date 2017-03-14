$1.2 billion security startup Okta files for its long-awaited IPO

Okta Okta CEO Todd McKinnon

Okta, a security startup valued at $US1.2 billion, has filed registration papers for its long-awaited IPO.

You can read Okta’s S-1 filing here.

Rumours of this IPO have swirled since mid-2016, when the company denied reports that it was looking for an buyer — with the implication that it was preparing for an IPO.

In its eight-year lifetime, Okta has raised $US228 million from a who’s who of Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, Greylock Partners, and Sequoia Capital.

