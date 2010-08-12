Woman Wins Gender Discrimination Claim Against Credit Suisse

Oksana Denysenko, a Ukranian former VP with Credit Suisse, just won what seems like a landmark lawsuit against Credit Suisse, says the Daily Mail.



She sued the bank for gender discrimination, alleging that her superiors pushed her out after pregancy. An employment tribunal ruled in her favour (after an 8 day hearing), and she may win up to £13.5 million, the amount she sued the bank for.

Credit Suisse told the Daily Mail: “We are disappointed by the decision. Credit Suisse is an equal opportunity employer and does not condone discrimination on any basis.”

Here’s the timeline of events, according to the Daily Mail:

Denysenko joined Credit Suisse in 2004

In 2005, she took sole control of the emerging Ukrainian market for the bank

She revealed her pregnancy in December 2005 and recommended Yuri Kostrobi cover her during her maternity leave

She was promoted to a vice president in January 2006

She took maternity leave in March 2006

Her line manager persuaded her to extend her return date from September 2006 to March 2007. She did.

Her husband was admitted to the hospital for an unknown reason

She took an extra 30 days holiday before returning to Credit Suisse in May 2007

Seven months later, her bosses told her they did not need two people dealing with investments in the Ukraine

The unemployment tribunal judged that Denysenko was in the right. Their judgement says:

She was presented with no real choice about the work she was to do on her return and half of her role had been given to Mr Kostrobi who was retained.

The amount that Credit Suisse will pay her hasn’t been decided yet, but Denysenko’s case could be a landmark decision that prompts other women to sue their employers if they feel disenfranchised by pregnancy.

