Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced he tested positive for COVID-19 in a Wednesday briefing.

Stitt, a Republican, is the first United States governor to disclose testing positive for the disease.

Oklahoma reported nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases on Tuesday and now has a seven-day average of 645 new cases and three deaths per day.

Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in a Wednesday virtual press briefing.

Stitt, a Republican, is the first United States governor to disclose testing positive for the disease.

Stitt makes the announcement during a surprise press conference. Says he tested postive yesterday. Stitt is isolating away from his family and is working from home until it is safe for him to go back to normal. pic.twitter.com/nJA66x774m — Zach Rael (@KOCOZach) July 15, 2020

Like many other southern and southwestern states, Oklahoma is seeing a significant increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, an uptick that began in early June.

Oklahoma reported nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, a record high for the state, and now has a seven-day average of 645 new cases and three deaths per day. In total, Oklahoma has reported over 21,000 confirmed cases and 428 deaths from COVID-19, according to The New York Times.

Stitt, who has taken a relatively hands-off approach to managing the COVID-19 outbreak in his state compared to other governors, has not imposed a statewide mask mandate. He also appeared at a June 20 rally hosted by President Donald Trump in Tulsa. He, along with other politicians including Sen. Jim Inhofe, did not wear a mask at the rally.

The director of the Tulsa Health Department said that the rally “more than likely” contributed to the subsequent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tulsa reported in the wake of the event.

In the press conference, Stitt said his whole family has tested negative and he still does not plan to impose a mandate to wear masks or face coverings statewide, according to Oklahoma City-based TV station KOCO. Also on Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey amended the state’s stay at home order to require Alabamans to wear masks in public while within six feet of others.

