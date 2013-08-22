Two Oklahoma Teens Who Allegedly Killed A College Baseball Player For Fun Have Been Charged With Murder

James Edwards, 15, and Chancey Luna, 16, have been charged with the first

degree murder of college baseball player Chris Lane, according to The Australian. They will be tried as adults.

Edwards and Luna, along with another accomplice who was an “accessory” in the murder, allegedly shot Lane when he was out for a run because they were “bored.”

Police chief Danny Ford described the murder to ABCNews.com on Monday:

“They were bored and just wanted to see someone die. They saw Christopher go by, and one of them said: ‘There’s our target.’ The boy who has talked to us said, ‘We were bored and didn’t have anything to do, so we decided to kill somebody.”’

According to The Australian, Luna allegedly pulled the trigger, Michael Jones, 17, was driving the car, and Edwards was a passenger. Luna and Edwards were reportedly not fazed when they heard their charges and Jones broke into tears. The District Attorney, Jason Hicks, said:

“To those friends of ours in Australia, we would say to you this is not Duncan, Oklahoma. This is not Stephens County, Oklahoma. I am going to do everything I can to ensure these three thugs pay for what they did to Christopher Lane.”

Lane, who is from Australia, was about to begin his senior year at East Central University in Oklahoma. He was the starting catcher in 14 games during his junior season. East Central University baseball coach, Dino Rosato, said in a statement:

“He was an absolute joy to coach. Chris was an extremely well-respected teammate. … He set a great example for all of his teammates, but more importantly for the younger players. He was a mature student-athlete who his teammates could look to for advice and support.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.