Oklahoma State's Women's Basketball Coach Was Killed In A Plane Crash

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball head coach Kurt Budke, and his assistant Miranda Serna were killed in a small plane crash Thursday, according to Tulsa World.



Budke and Serna were on a small plane during a recruiting trip and it crashed yesterday.

Six people were on the plane, the pilot and one other person were also killed.

A very sad day for the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team.

