The Cowboys' Biggest Test Of The Season Is Coming Up This Weekend

The Preview:Without question this weekend’s match up will be the Oklahoma St. Cowboys’ biggest test of the season — against 8th ranked Texas A&M in College Station. If OSU can post the victory they will arguably have pulled out the biggest win in school history.

A win on the road against the Aggies would mean the Cowboys would have a reason to start talking BCS. The only other roadblock in a down year for the Big 12 will be No. 1 Oklahoma. And if they are somehow are able to get past both the Aggies and Sooners they have a chance to play for the program’s first national championship.

Oklahoma State will lean heavily on their offence in this one and for good reason as they are currently ranked #3 nationally with 52.3 points, 601.0 yards and 408.0 passing yards per game. The combination of Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon are one of the most lethal combos in the college game today already having combined for 329 yards and 3 TD’s in the first 3 games of the year. And mind you, this is with consistent double teams on Blackmon.

On the other side of the ball the Aggies’ will rely heavily on their standout QB Ryan Tannenhill who has played surprisingly consistent completing 72% of his passes for 583 yards and 4 TD’s in the early season.

The intrigue for a great matchup to open the Big 12 schedule is somewhat being overshadowed by a very tumultuous time for the status of the Big 12 conference. Texas A&M heads into this matchup having already secured an invitation to join the SEC in July whereas the Oklahoma St. is still hoping to stick with the Big 12 now that the Pac 12 has said thanks but no thanks.

The Prediction:

Last year the Aggies out-gained Oklahoma State 535-351 in total yards but committed five turnovers and lost 38-35. The loss was their third straight in the series and second in a row by less than a touchdown. We see a high scoring affair here in this one with each QB moving the ball with relative ease and this game goes over 60 points without question.

In the end, we strongly believe the combo of Weeden, Randle and Blackmon will be too much for the Aggies to handle and while A&M might win the game with a last minute FG they will have little to no chance of covering the 3.5 points.

The Pick:

Oklahoma St. +3.5



