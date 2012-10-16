Oklahoma State Destroys Oklahoma; Here Is Why They Should Be In The BCS Championship Game





Oklahoma State rolled all over Oklahoma 44-10, and in doing so, made a strong case that they deserve to play LSU in the BCS Championship game over Alabama.

Consider the following:

The Cowboys have two wins against top 10 teams (Texas A&M, Oklahoma). Alabama has none. Oklahoma State's only loss came on the day after tragedy struck their school with the death of two members of the women's basketball team. It is likely that game would have been postponed if it was a home game. The biggest knock on Oklahoma State is their defence. And yet, they held the Sooners to a single meaningless fourth quarter touchdown. Oklahoma State won their conference championship. Alabama did not. Alabama already had a shot at LSU, at home, and lost.

And now consider this about the BCS rankings:

Oklahoma State was ranked fifth in both polls last week. Even if the voters keep Alabama as the number two team, Oklahoma State may gain enough BCS points if voters have them leapfrog Stanford and Virginia Tech. One model projected that Oklahoma State would jump ahead of Alabama just by beating Oklahoma. And that model did not consider what would happen if the Cowboys won in dominating fashion.

So, who ya got, Alabama or Oklahoma State?

