Even Oklahoma State’s Football Coach Doesn’t Believe His Cowboys Should Play In The Championship Game Over Alabama

Photo: AP

Regardless of what happens this championship weekend, LSU and Alabama are destined for a rematch in the BCS National Championship game.The team with the best chance of somehow surpassing either SEC school for one of the final two spots is the Big 12’s Oklahoma State Cowboys.



But not even their very own head coach, Mike Gundy, believes his third-ranked Cowboys deserve to move ahead of the Crimson Tide in the rankings.

“If somebody sat me down and said (I) had to make a decision, with where we’re at right now, Alabama lost to what would be the No. 1 team in the country, and Oklahoma State lost to Iowa State,” Grundy told the Daily Oklahoman. “In our situation, if I was doing it fair, I don’t know how I could put us in front of (Alabama) right now.”

The man has spoken. And when we say man, we mean someone over the age of 40.

