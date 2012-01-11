Oklahoma State Coach Now Among Highest-Paid In College Football

Photo: AP

As he once infamously said, Mike Gundy is a man, and now he has a man-sized paycheck. Oklahoma State has given Gundy an 8-year extension that will make him one of the highest-paid college football coaches (via NewsOK.com).Gundy’s new deal will pay him an average of $3.7 million per year. That would have ranked seventh among college football coaches this season. Gundy made $2.1 million this season, which ranked 30th among all coaches.



Gundy’s extension comes a week after he questioned whether the school’s administrators wanted to be a big-time college football program and whether they were willing to spend the money necessary to compete with the biggest programs in the country. “We need to do the same things they are doing,” said Gundy said (via Matt Hinton Yahoo! Sports).

Well, apparently that starts with a big boy salary.

