Oklahoma Would Have Lost Almost As Much As UConn On The Fiesta Bowl, But The Big 12 Is More Generous Than The Big East

Last week it was revealed that UConn lost almost $1.8 million by playing in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma. Turns out the Sooners would have been in a very similar situation except that the Big 12 is much more generous than the Big East.UConn’s losses came mostly because the school couldn’t come close to selling its allocated tickets. Neither could Oklahoma, but rather than having to swallow the cost of all those tickets, Oklahoma got a “bailout” of almost $1.9 million from the Big 12.



Oklahoma still had to shell out $337,080 for 1,530 tickets, but the Big 12 bought 10,403 tickets for almost $1.9 million. In the end, Oklahoma turned a profit of $9,350 on the game.

UConn had been forced to eat the costs of 14,729 unsold tickets at a cost of nearly $3 million.

The Big East is expected to discuss this issue this spring.

