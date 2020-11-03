Jim Inhofe runs against Democrat Abby Broyles to retain his Oklahoma Senate seat: live results

Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe faces off against Democratic challenger Abby Broyles.

Inhofe has been a member of the US Senate since 1994.

He won his bid for reelection in 2014 by defeating his Democratic opponent by 40 percentage points.

See the live coverage and full results from the U.S. Senate elections.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Senior Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe looks to defend his US Senate seat against Democratic challenger Abby Broyles.

Inhofe has been a member of the Senate since 1994 where he rose to become the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee. In 2014, he retained his seat by defeating his Democratic opponent by 40 percentage points of the final vote.

Broyles is a TV journalist and lawyer who’s investigated wasteful state government spending and campaign finance violations.

In the 2016 presidential election, Oklahoma overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton by 36.4 percentage points.

The match-up is projected as “safe” Republican by Sabato’s Crystal Ball with the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.