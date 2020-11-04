Oklahoma 2020 presidential election results

Oklahoma has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1968.

The state has seven electoral votes.

Six of Oklahoma’s seven congressional seats are held by Republicans.

The most competitive down-ballot race in the state is in the Senate between Sen. Jim Inhofe and Democratic challenger Abby Broyles.

The state’s congressional delegation is firmly Republican: All but one of its seven seats in Congress are currently held by Republicans. Additionally, both houses of Oklahoma’s state legislature and the gubernatorial seat are held by Republicans. Oklahoma has 10 electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

