Oklahoma Student Arrested For Alleged Shooting And Bombing Plot At His High School

An 18-year-old Oklahoma high school student has been arrested on charges that he was plotting a mass shooting and bombing at his school, Tim Hudson at the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise reports.Sammie Eaglebear Chavez was taken into custody early Friday morning after learning about the alleged plot Thursday, the AP reports.



According to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday, cited by Laura Summers at the Tulsa World, the assistant principal of Bartlesville High School alerted the local police department.

A student reportedly told authorities that Chavez “tried to recruit other students to assist him with carrying out a plan to lure students into the school auditorium where he planned to begin shooting them after chaining the doors shut,” according to the affidavit.

He had planned to “place bombs by the doors so when the police arrived he would detonate the bombs, killing the police as they entered the building”, according to police.

Officers found that Chavez told a teacher he had bought a Colt .45 gun, looked up information on a .22 calibre rifle, and was attempting to get a map of the high school, according to the affidavit.

This news comes right after the horrific shooting at a Newtown, CT elementary school that took the lives of 28 people, including many children.

