Oklahoma Football Players Broke ESPN's Stage While Celebrating After Upsetting Alabama

Leah Goldman

After the Oklahoma Sooners beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 45-31 on Thursday night they broke ESPN’s stage while celebrating.

Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and quarterback Trevor Knight were being interviewed on ESPN’s stage when a group of Sooners hopped on celebrating. Needless to say, the makeshift stage couldn’t hold the extra weight and it broke.

Everyone’s reaction is priceless (GIF via The Big Lead):

Oklahoma players break espn post game setBig Lead Sports

