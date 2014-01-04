Oklahoma Football Players Broke ESPN's Stage While Celebrating After Upsetting Alabama

After the Oklahoma Sooners beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 45-31 on Thursday night they broke ESPN’s stage while celebrating.

Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and quarterback Trevor Knight were being interviewed on ESPN’s stage when a group of Sooners hopped on celebrating. Needless to say, the makeshift stage couldn’t hold the extra weight and it broke.

Everyone’s reaction is priceless (GIF via The Big Lead):

