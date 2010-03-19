Oklahoma College Basketball Star Accused Of Improper Wire Transfer From Merrill Lynch Financial Advisor

is reporting that Oklahoma college basketball star Keith Gallon violated NCAA rules by accepting an illegal wire transfer, and depositing $3,000 into an account held jointly by him and his mum.



The alleged sender of the money is a Merrill Lynch financial advisor who represents a roster of atheletes.

The advisor is identified as Jeffrey Hausinger. This is his website, and we’re guessing he’s the one in the middle of this picture.

When reached by TMZ, he reportedly said: “I don’t think I want to talk to you,” before hanging up.

Hausinger’s professional profile at TotalMerrill.com confirms the active involvement in pro athletics, and says he is based in Tampa:

The Hausinger group caters to high net worth individuals, including corporate executives, professional athletes, private corporations, and wealthy families. Their services include complex asset management strategies, fixed income solutions, cash management, and estate planning, as well as mortgage and lending services. The Hausinger Group assists clients with a multitude of needs including investment planning, and retirement income planning to ensure financial stability for generations. The Hausinger Group has over 30 years of industry experience.

Jeffrey A Hausinger, CFP® CIMA®

Assistant Vice President

Jeff is a Certified Financial Planner and a Certified Investment Management Analyst. Jeff is a member of the Investment Management Consultants Association, and the National Football League Players Association Registered Player Financial Advisors Network. He is very active in the community supporting the Pediatric Cancer Foundation, LifePath Hospice, and currently serves as the Vice President of the Board for the Warrick Dunn Foundation. Jeff is an alumnus of Florida State University, and lives in Tampa with his wife Stacy, and their two children, Heidi and Augie. Jeff oversees all aspect of the Wealth Management Process for the Hausinger Group.

As infractions go, this doesn’t seem like a huge one. And we have no idea what Merrill’s policy is on stuff like this. If proven to be true — and Oklahoma is evidently looking into it — Gallo will probably get into some trouble, though nothing that would prevent him from having a promising NBA career.

