New Deadly Tornadoes Kill At Least 13 In Oklahoma And Kansas

A string of tornadoes swept through Oklahoma City and surrounding suburbs during rush hour Tuesday killing at least five people and injuring at least 60.



According to Reuters, five separate tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma with the storms winding down by 9:30 p.m.

Rick Smith with the National Weather Service in Oklahoma said Oklahoma City and Norman, OK were spared, but smaller towns around the area were badly damaged.

This was unfortunately what we’ve been forecasting for several days, Smith said. Tomorrow will be quiet — no rain, no storms, which will be good.

The storms swept to Kansas where two people were killed near the town of St. John.

Steve Moody, the fire chief for St. John … said: “A family driving down Highway 281 pulled into a driveway and that was exactly where the tornado came through. A large-diameter tree fell on the car, killing two occupants.”

The National Weather Service predicts a calm day throughout the country today.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.