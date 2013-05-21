Oklahoma City Tornado Pictures: 'Total Devastation'

A farmer was quoted as saying the Oklahoma City tornado has left “total devastation.”
Looking at the images and pictures of the areas hit by the massive F4 or F5,it is hard to disagree with his assessment.
Some are saying this “mile wide” twister could end up being the most destructive tornado in the history of the world. The suburb of Moore, Oklahoma appears to be the hardest hit by the tornado according to early reports.
According to CNN, a KFOR reporter has said that 30 students have been pulled out alive from Plaza Towers Elementary School.
For more live updates on the tornado, click here.
Worst tornado damage I have seen since Joplin. Picture of what's left of a daycare in Moore, Oklahoma. Brings tears. twitter.com/StormCoker/sta…
-- Georgia Storm Chaser (@StormCoker) May 20, 2013
House fire in aftermath of #Moore tornado seen on @nbcnews special report. twitter.com/AnthonyQuintan…
-- Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) May 20, 2013
Moore Oklahoma is flattened..... I haven't seen anything like this since 1999 #news twitter.com/MikeFrancisWX/…
-- Mike Francis (@MikeFrancisWX) May 20, 2013
Wide shot of the destruction in Moore, Oklahoma from KFOR twitter.com/zerwekh/status…
-- Rob Zerwekh (@zerwekh) May 20, 2013
A massive tornado struck a suburb of Oklahoma City. Follow complete coverage on cnn.com and CNN TV. twitter.com/cnnbrk/status/…
-- CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 20, 2013
WOW. RT @michaelhayes: Huge pile of debris in Moore, OK from tornado twitter.com/michaelhayes/s…
-- Andrew Kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) May 20, 2013
PHOTO: Tornado damage in Moore, Oklahoma twitter.com/nbcnightlynews… twitter.com/todayshow/stat…
-- TODAY(@todayshow) May 20, 2013
Devastating tornado heads toward Meeker, Okla. Latest radar from @wunderground twitter.com/nycjim/status/…
-- Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 20, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.