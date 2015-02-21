How the Oklahoma City Thunder won the trade deadline by trading 2 guys they were about to lose for nothing

The Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the big winners of Thursday’s insane NBA trade deadline.

When the dust settled, here’s what they exchanged:

Out: Reggie Jackson, Kendrick Perkins, Grant Jerrett, 2017 2nd-round pick, future 1st-round pick

Reggie Jackson, Kendrick Perkins, Grant Jerrett, 2017 2nd-round pick, future 1st-round pick In: Enes Kanter, D.J. Augustin, Kyle Singler, Steve Novak

Jackson and Perkins have been important role players for OKC in recent years, but both are on expiring contracts and they have each seen their effectiveness drop off significantly in recent months.

After starting at least 60 games in each of the last three years Perkins had his starting job taken by Steven Adams this year. He averaged 19 minutes per game — his lowest total since his 2005 — and his numbers have fallen below his career averages across the board.

Jackson is a different story. He’s close to entering his prime at age 24. Before the season the Thunder offered him a four-year, $US48 million contract extension. Jackson turned it down, and his relationship with the team reportedly fell apart from there.

Reggie Jackson’s relationship with his teammates has deteriorated severely. If he doesn’t get moved, the damage might not be repairable.

— Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 19, 2015

Early in the season there was a report that his teammates were refusing to pass him the ball.

After the Dion Waiters trade, Jackson saw his minutes dry up. He went from averaging 15.3 points in 32.4 minutes per game before the trade to 8.5 points and 20 minutes after it.

Hours before he was traded, Russell Westbrook threw some shade at him in an interview:

Russell Westbrook: “We have a chance of winning a championship and if Reggie is not here we still have a chance of winning a championship.”

— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 19, 2015

Westbrook on what the trade deadline is like in OKC this year: “Normal. Ain’t too many people talking about getting traded but one person.”

— Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) February 19, 2015

When he got traded, Jackson didn’t hide his happiness:

Crying tears of joy #godisgreat

— Reggie Jackson (@rjOKCson_15) February 19, 2015

He was not coming back to OKC this summer.

Kanter is an upgrade over Perkins. He’s also younger, with room to grow, and could potentially stay on the team beyond this season. With Adams out a while longer with an injury, Kanter can step in immediately and bolster the frontcourt.

Augustin is an upgrade over the version of Jackson we’ve seen since the Waiters trade. He’s also under contract for a reasonable $US3 million next season.

Singler is the type of wing shooter that the team has lacked off the bench in recent years. He gives OKC an option outside of Andre Roberson, who’s limited on offence.

This is now perhaps the deepest team of the Durant-Westbrook era in OKC. And they did it by giving up two players who were going to leave in free agency this summer, and weren’t playing well anyway.

