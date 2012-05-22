UPDATE: Seven People Were Shot Outside The Arena After The Oklahoma City Thunder Knocked Out The Lakers Last Night

This is what it’s like outside the arena during games

Photo: @kurtzkatie

UPDATESeven people were shot, and one pregnant women was hospitalized amid the chaos in Oklahoma City after the Thunder-Lakers game, ESPN reports.



Previously, eight shooting victims were reported.

The woman and six of the shooting victims are in good condition now. One person is still in critical condition.

PREVIOUSLY

Eight people were shot and injured a few blocks from Chesapeake Energy Arena after the Thunder-Lakers game last night, Oklahoma City police told the AP.

One of the wounded is in critical condition, while the other seven suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to the OKC police captain, “Some girls got into it with a group of guys, and the guys opened fire on the women.”

A crowd of 5,000-6,000 people was gathered outside the arena to watch the deciding Game 5 on big screens. But just minutes after the Thunder eliminated the Lakers, the celebration turned violent.

No arrests have been made.

After the game, Thunder big man Nazr Mohammed tweeted about it:

Photo: @NazrMohammed

And here’s a video of the chaos. Note that this arrest is not in connection with the shooting. But it gives you an idea of what it was like out there:

