Oklahoma City Thunder Proved One Superstar Is No Longer Enough In The NBA

When Russell Westbrook was lost from the playoffs with an injury, there was a lot of pressure put on Kevin Durant to see if he could carry the Oklahoma City Thunder. And in the end, he could not.



Below is a look at the combined points/rebounds/assists by Durant and by the Thunder’s next two best players in both last year’s run to the NBA finals and this year’s exit in the second round.

Last year, Durant had Westbrook and James Harden. This year’s playoffs started with Westbrook and Serge Ibaka. But when Westbrook went down, Durant was being supported by Ibaka and Reggie Jackson. And while Durant did raise his game at time, there was a glaring lack of production from the other two…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

