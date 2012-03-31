This Is The Biggest Reason Why The Oklahoma City Thunder Will Win The NBA Title

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s big comeback win over the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday has everyone talking about how much of a statement game it was.It comes only a few days after their complete destruction of the Miami Heat.



With super stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in tow and a deep squad providing valuable secondary contributions the Thunder look poised for another deep playoff run.

OKC holds a comfortable three-game lead atop the Western Conference and leads the NBA in both points per game (103.7) and free throw percentage (79.7 per cent).

But this is the ONE reason why the Thunder are the team to beat and look like soon-to-be-crowned 2012 NBA Champions: Oklahoma City has a 13-4 record against the NBA’s elite teams.

The teams we’ve included in this group are the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks.

The Miami Heat, NBA championship favourites in many people’s eyes, are merely 7-6 against this same group (switch out Miami for OKC).

OKC still has six games left against these teams, including their next three versus Chicago and Memphis at home and on the road against Miami.

Come playoff time, the Thunder will not only be THE most battle-tested team in the NBA, but they’ll also have a phenomenal record against the best teams in the league.

All those playoff atmosphere-like games should propel them to the top. Expect A LOT of this over the summer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.