Want To Play A Security Guard In Kevin Durant's New Movie?

Photo: Technorati

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant is set to star in a Warner Brothers feature film titled “Thunderstruck.”And producers are casting for two different roles (via The Basketball Jones), if you can make it to Thursday’s auditions in Norman, Oklahoma:



STADIUM OFFICIAL – Male or Female. 25-50. This person stops Kevin Durant and the rest of the Thunder from taking the court for the second half.

SECURITY GUARD – Male or Female. The guard yells at Brian, who has ridden his bike into a restricted area at the basketball arena.

Here’s a vague synopsis of the movie as well:

A young OKC Thunder fan loves playing basketball, but doesn’t have near the skills of a starting player on his school team, much less the skills of the amazing Kevin Durant; until Rumble gets into the mix.

The crew is also looking for photo doubles that look like Durant and fellow OKC players like Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Perkins.

