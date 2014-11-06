Oklahoma City Thunder Nearly Run Out Of Players In A Game After Unreal Injury Streak Gets Worse

John Minchillo/AP The Oklahoma City Thunder gather around injured forward Andre Roberson.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been decimated by injuries this year.

Reigning MVP Kevin Durant, Anthony Morrow, and Jeremy Lamb all got hurt in preseason.

Durant is expected to be out until mid-December while Morrow could be out for a month.

Things got worse in the second game of the season when Russell Westbrook fractured a bone in his hand that will require surgery and keep him out for at least a month.

The injures have continued to pile up since then.

Reggie Jackson missed a few games with a wrist injury. He returned Monday night against the Nets, and has already logged over 80 minutes in two games.

Back-up guard Andre Roberson went down with a sprained left foot against Brooklyn and had to sit out Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Thunder went into the Raptors game with eight healthy players: Perry Jones, Serge Ibaka, Steven Adams, Lance Thomas, Reggie Jackson, Nick Collison, Kendrick Perkins, and Sebastian Telfair.

Here was the Thunder’s box score, which doesn’t include inactive players like Durant:

During the game, Jones went down with a knee injury and did not return. The team says he has a knee contusion, which could cause him to miss some time. Reggie Jackson also gave the Thunder a scare when he limped off the court, but he later returned.

At one point, the Thunder nearly ran out of players. Their third-string point guard Sebastian Telfair was ejected with a flagrant-2 foul, and Steven Adams, Serge Ibaka, and Jackson were all playing with five fouls. The media was clearly distressed, wondering how this would play out:

Perry Jones is hurt. Oh, man. Please stop

— Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) November 5, 2014

Reggie Jackson just staggered out of the woods and back into the game, wearing an eyepatch and carrying a crossbow and covered in blood

— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) November 5, 2014

Thunder have two players with five fouls (Jackson and Ibaka). They’re dangerously close to having only five available players.

— Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 5, 2014

Now Steven Adams had five. Believe the rule is a team can’t play with 4. If 3 foul out, one stays in and you get a tech for each extra foul.

— Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 5, 2014

Right now the Thunder, bless ’em, are just trying to get to the bus without stepping in an open manhole

— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) November 5, 2014

Amazingly, OKC still gave a valiant effort and only lost by 12 points to a good Raptors team. However, head coach Scott Brooks was playing a dangerous game (not by choice). Jackson and Serge Ibaka both played over 40 minutes.

Luckily, for the Thunder, they don’t play until Friday night, so they could possibly get some of their players with minor injuries back for the game. If the Thunder want to bubble wrap their remaining healthy players and keep them isolated until games, nobody would blame them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.