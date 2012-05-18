Oklahoma City Pulled Off One Of The Coolest Crowd Stunts We've Ever Seen Last Night

T-shirt giveaways have become a staple of NBA playoff games in recent years.



But last night the savvy promotional department of the Oklahoma City Thunder got creative — handing out different coloured t-shirts to different sections in a way that painted the inside of Chesapeake Energy Arena with blue and white stripes.

Great idea, great planning, and great job by the fans to actually throw on a cheap t-shirt over their fancy clothes.

Here’s the best photo of the night, from @ESPN:

Photo: @ESPN

The view from above

Photo: @okcthunder

Some dedicated volunteers did a great job putting these on all 20,000 seats, logo facing forward

Photo: @mcten

