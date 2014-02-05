Oklahoma City Brewery Created An Amazing T-Shirt Trolling Seahawks Fans

When the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, it was the city of Seattle’s first major sports championship since the SuperSonics won the NBA title in 1979.

Of course the SuperSonics now play in Oklahoma City as the Thunder and the Mustang Brewing Company in Oklahoma City created a t-shirt to remind the fans of Seattle in the most cruel way possible (via Deadspin).

