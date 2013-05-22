Children In Oklahoma Day Care Sang 'You Are My Sunshine' As Tornado Tore The Roof Off

The huge tornado that struck Moore, Oklahoma on Monday could have been worse if not for careful planning and action by locals.



For instance, how the staff of a day care kept children safe and calm as the tornado ripped apart their building.

From the New York Times:

When the tornado sirens went off around 2:15, the staff of the AgapeLand Learning centre, a day care facility, hustled some 15 children into two bathrooms, draping them with a protective covering and singing songs with them to keep them calm.

As the wind ripped the roof off one of the bathrooms, and debris rained down on the children, they remained calm, singing “You Are My Sunshine,” the assistant director, Cathy Wilson, said. Though the day care centre was almost entirely destroyed, the children were unharmed.

“Not a child had a scratch,” Ms. Wilson said.

The massive tornado destroyed hundreds of houses and two schools, killing at least 24 people.

Monday wasn’t the first time Moore has been devastated by a tornado. In May 1999, another huge tornado hit the town, killing 46 people and causing $1.1 billion in damage.

Moore is near Oklahoma City and has a population of about 56,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.