Oklahoma City Airport Shut Down To Allow Tornado Relief Aircraft To Land

Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stopped flights to and from Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport to allow relief aircraft to operate, after a deadly tornado struck nearby Moore County on Monday, killing at least 24 people.



According to FlightStats.com, four flights scheduled to depart from from Will Rogers in the next hour have been cancelled, but others are still reported as “on-time.”

The temporary flight restrictions, which cover a three-nautical mile radius around the airport, will be in effect until further notice. The FAA order reads:

ONLY RELIEF AIRCRAFT OPERATIONS UNDER DIRECTION OF OKLAHOMA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT ARE authorised IN THE AIRSPACE AT AND BELOW

Here’s the map of the area covered by the no-fly order:

