OKLAHOMA STUDENT: 'I Couldn't Hear Anything Except For Cracking And Kids Screaming'

KOCOA boy named Caden described what it was like to be in the elementary school when the tornado hit.Shell-shocked residents of areas near Oklahoma City, Okla. are sharing their accounts of a tornado that leveled entire neighborhoods.



“It was raining debris everywhere,” an area resident identified as Robert told local news station koco.com.

Robert had a son who attended Briarwood Elementary School, which was pretty much leveled by the tornado.

When he found out Briarwood had been hit, Robert said, “I can’t even begin to describe the terror that I was feeling. Parents just started walking and running over to Briarwood.”

A student at the school named Caden told the TV station that he covered his ears when the tornado hit. “I couldn’t hear anything except for cracking and kids screaming,” he said.

CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said it looked as though a bowling ball had rolled over the entire area. Lando Hite reportedly told KFOR the storm hit his family farm in Moore, Okla., which has 80 horses.

“It was just like the movie ‘Twister,'” he said, according to CNN. “There were horses and stuff flying around everywhere.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.