Oklahoma Votes To End Collective Bargaining For City Workers

A bill that would strip collective bargaining rights from public employees in Oklahoma’s largest cities is on its way to Republican Governor Mary Fallin’s desk.The Oklahoma State Senate voted today to repeal a 2004 state law that grants negotiating rights to city workers,The Oklahoman reports.



The current law applies to non-uniformed workers in cities with populations over 35,000. Those seven cities will now be able to decide whether to grant collective bargaining rights.

The bill is the latest blow to union supporters, although labour debate in Oklahoma – a right-to-work state – has been markedly subdued compared to the heated protests in more heavily unionized states like Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana.

As an AP story points out today, the Sooner State law is part of a national rightward trend as Republicans use their 2010 legislative gains to push through conservative legislation that goes after public-sector unions, abortion rights and illegal immigration.

