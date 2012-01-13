YACHT OF THE WEEK: This $19 Million Superyacht Has 11,000 Horsepower And The Midas Touch

Photo: via Boat International
Do not adjust the colour on your monitor, this yacht is definitely VERY gold.O’Khalila’s colour scheme, both inside and out, has to be one of the most unique we have ever seen.
And now it is available for sale to the right buyer for just $19 Million (via Boat International).
In addition to the interesting exterior, O’Khalila has an interior that varies from sedate to outrageous.
Thankfully, the outlandish looks have power to back them up. O’Khalila has three 3,650 horsepower engines that make for a total power output of 10,950 horsepower.
All that power results in a top speed of 34 knots, which is roughly 40 miles per hour. This sounds slow until you realise that the aluminium ship is 150 feet long and weighs 380 tons.
The lower deck even has a ramp that extends out to create a driveway for the dinghy. No getting wet here.
Inside, the furniture errs away from the light theme we normally see and takes on something as exotic as the exterior.
In a departure from other rooms on the yacht, this stateroom has a lighter theme that is similar to many other yachts on the water.
This double stateroom seems to have something close to a beach theme. There are shells on the walls and near the windows. The stuffed animals are an interesting touch.
This stateroom has wall coverings and linens that would probably be just as at home in the Bellagio in Las Vegas.
And just when you think you have seen it all, the kitchen is pink. This is definitely a unique way to hit the water.
