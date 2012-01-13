YACHT OF THE WEEK: This $19 Million Superyacht Has 11,000 Horsepower And The Midas Touch

Photo: via Boat International

Do not adjust the colour on your monitor, this yacht is definitely VERY gold.O’Khalila’s colour scheme, both inside and out, has to be one of the most unique we have ever seen.



And now it is available for sale to the right buyer for just $19 Million (via Boat International).

In addition to the interesting exterior, O’Khalila has an interior that varies from sedate to outrageous.

Thankfully, the outlandish looks have power to back them up. O’Khalila has three 3,650 horsepower engines that make for a total power output of 10,950 horsepower.

All that power results in a top speed of 34 knots, which is roughly 40 miles per hour. This sounds slow until you realise that the aluminium ship is 150 feet long and weighs 380 tons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.