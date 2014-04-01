OkCupid Asks Users To Boycott Firefox Because The Company's CEO Is Anti-Gay Marriage

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images OkCupid wants you to boycott Firefox in honour of couples like this.

If you try to log on to OkCupid using Firefox, you’ll get a message from the dating site urging you to use a different browser to protest the fact that Mozilla’s new CEO doesn’t support gay rights.

This is the latest in a slew of controversies over Mozilla’s appointment of Brenden Eich, who both supported a proposition to essentially ban gay marriage in California — Proposition 8 — and donated to the politicians who backed it. Last week, several Mozilla employees publically posted their disappointment in the company’s decision to hire Eich, stating that his personal beliefs contradict the company’s values.

The OkCupid post says that if people like Eich had their way — if gay marriage were banned — then 8% of relationships formed on OkCupid would be illegal and that the company doesn’t want to contribute to the success of someone who supported Prop 8, even through its page loads.

“OkCupid is for creating love,” the post reads. “Those who seek to deny love and instead enforce misery, shame, and frustration are our enemies, and we wish them nothing but failure.”

A Mozilla spokesperson sent the following to Business Insider: “Mozilla supports equality for all, including marriage equality for LGBT couples. No matter who you are or who you love, everyone deserves the same rights and to be treated equally. OkCupid never reached out to us to let us know of their intentions, nor to confirm facts.”

Here’s the full post from OkCupid:

