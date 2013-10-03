Dating Site OkCupid Now Lets You Pay To Sort Potential Matches By Body Type

Popular dating website OkCupid is

raising eyebrows againafter rolling out a feature that allows its premium users to filter potential matches by body type,

The Kernel reports.

For a small monthly fee (premium members pay less than $US10), users can weed out prospective dates by their physical appearance.

“Good Morning America” had the story this morning.

It’s the user’s choice to describing their personal appearance on their profile or not (adjectives like “curvy” and “jacked” – even “used up” are options), and it’s also up to those looking for a match to cast a wide net or not.

OkCupid co-founder Sam Yagan told GMA “it’s an obvious feature of a dating site” and maintains that this is the same experience a person has when looking for someone they are attracted to in a bar.

Dating sites act as a catalyst for people who would have never met otherwise to meet in person and find out if there’s potential for a relationship to develop. Ultimately, no matter what photos are used on your dating profile, what body type you self-identify as, first impressions really happen when you take it offline.

Here is the full segment from GMA:

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Breaking News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.