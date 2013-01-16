This App Schedules A Date Between Two People Who Know Nothing About Each Other

Photo: By What is in us on Flickr

OkCupid is trying to make it even easier for people to find love. Today, the dating company is launching a standalone app called Crazy Blind Date that sets up dates for single people.



To use it, all you have to do is sign up, create a basic profile, select places you’d like to meet, set which nights you’re free, and upload a photo. Even though you upload your picture, your potential date will only see a scrambled version of that photo.

The goal is to help people find matches more efficiently by getting rid of OkCupid’s standard back-and-forth messaging process.

“If you ask women what they dislike most about online dating, it’s that it’s too much work,” OkCupid co-founder and CEO Sam Yagan told Jenna Wortham of The New York Times. “People want instant gratification. It’s the trajectory of the industry.”

An app like Crazy Blind Date is possible because of OkCupid’s algorithm, Yagan mentioned at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference back in November.

The app is available right now for iOS and Android. Check out some screenshots below.

