OKCupid Founder Reveals The Best Questions To Ask On A First Date

Dating is annoying. But Christian Rudder, cofounder of the free online dating site OkCupid, knows the right questions to ask your prospective partner to cut through all the rigmarole.

Rudder’s advice, via The Guardian.

People tend to run wild with those match questions, marking all kinds of stuff as “mandatory,” in essence putting a checklist to the world: I’m looking for a dog-loving, agnostic, nonsmoking liberal who’s never had kids — and who’s good in bed, of course. But very workaday questions like: “Do you like scary movies?” and: “Have you ever traveled alone to another country?” have amazing predictive power. If you’re ever stumped on what to ask someone on a first date, try those. In about three-quarters of the long-term couples OkCupid has brought together, both people have answered them the same way, either both “yes” or both “no.”