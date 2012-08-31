See The Absolute Worst Dating Profiles On OKCupid

An amazing new blog showcases the worst profiles on the dating site OKCupid.



The Tumblr blog okcenemies.com takes submissions of the most ridiculous profiles on the site. It’s hard to believe some of them are even real.

OKCupid is a dating site that’s been around for about five years. Unlike Match.com or eHarmony, members don’t pay for the site’s services.

At last count, the site had 3.5 million members. That’s a lot of room for creeps.

Check out the blog here. We’ve selected a few of our personal favourites.

There’s this guy:

Photo: okcenemies.com

This girl:

Photo: okcenemies.com

And this guy:

Photo: okcenemies.com

