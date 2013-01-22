OkCupid's 'Crazy' App Lets You Go On A Blind Date Once Per Day

What if you could go on a blind date once a day for the entire year?
While this seems like an exhausting task, OkCupid’s new app, “Crazy Blind Date” gives you the power to do just that.
If every day is too much for you, Crazy Blind Date, better known as CBD, allows you to pick and choose dates that fit into your schedule.
CBD is simple; you link it to your OkCupid account, pick days your available (up to a week in advance), and sit back and wait to be matched.
“There is no excuse for people who are dating to not be going on dates all the time. If it’s 5 p.m. and users want to go on a date that night, this app gives them the power to do that,” OkCupid CEO Sam Yagan told Business Insider. “CBD should be something you do on your way to the gym or going to watch the game with your buddies in the evening.”
OkCupid’s Crazy Blind Date App has been in the works for years, even before the regular OkCupid app. realising that this isn’t something for everyone if you’re the type of person that is open to adventures and meeting new people you should check it out.
Crazy Blind Date is free for iPhone.
Start by heading to the app store on your iPhone. The easiest way to find Crazy Blind Date is to just search for OkCupid.
Before you can start, you'll want to sign in with your OkCupid account. If you don't have one you can easily create a new one by tapping the very bottom of the screen. If neither of those options are good for you then sign in with your email address.
If you already have a OkCupid account the app will go through the process of verifying. Once that's done it just wants a little more information.
We like how cool the font and background wallpaper is. With CBD, you've got to have a photo, so tap the camera icon.
After the brief set-up, we're in. The first thing you do is select what days your free, within the next week.
If you don't see the place you're looking for, then search at the top. We found one of our favourite bars called No Idea and selected it.
After you've finished setting up your preferences for the potential date, the app will ask to send you push notifications for when someone agrees to go on a blind date with you.
And that's it. You'll get a notification when you have some matches, but on to a few other features.
While you're waiting for matches you can browse the open dates and jump in if you're interested in any.
We couldn't get into the chat portion because we didn't have any matches yet. Users can chat right before their date.
