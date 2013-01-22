OkCupid's 'Crazy' App Lets You Go On A Blind Date Once Per Day

What if you could go on a blind date once a day for the entire year?



While this seems like an exhausting task, OkCupid’s new app, “Crazy Blind Date” gives you the power to do just that.

If every day is too much for you, Crazy Blind Date, better known as CBD, allows you to pick and choose dates that fit into your schedule.

CBD is simple; you link it to your OkCupid account, pick days your available (up to a week in advance), and sit back and wait to be matched.

“There is no excuse for people who are dating to not be going on dates all the time. If it’s 5 p.m. and users want to go on a date that night, this app gives them the power to do that,” OkCupid CEO Sam Yagan told Business Insider. “CBD should be something you do on your way to the gym or going to watch the game with your buddies in the evening.”

OkCupid’s Crazy Blind Date App has been in the works for years, even before the regular OkCupid app. realising that this isn’t something for everyone if you’re the type of person that is open to adventures and meeting new people you should check it out.

Crazy Blind Date is free for iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.