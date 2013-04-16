Now You Can Use Bitcoins To Find The Love Of Your Life

Flickr/Guillame PaumierIf you’re into dating and anonymous digital currencies, then you’re in luck – dating site OKCupid now accepts Bitcoins.



This is made possible by the site’s partnership with Coinbase, a Y Combinator startup billing itself as “the simplest way to buy, use, and accept Bitcoin.”

OKCupid’s basic service is free, but a $10-per-month “A-List” subscription unlocks special features like sending a message even if the recipient’s inbox is full.

Coinbase will turn the Bitcoins into more conventional currency for OKCupid, keeping a 1% transaction fee for itself.

