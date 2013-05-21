Oklahoma Tornado Death Count Dramatically Revised Down To 24 — But It Could Rise

Reuters’ Anthony DeRosa says the Oklahoma City medical examiner has cut the death toll from the region’s deadly tornadoes in half.



“We have got good news. The number right now is 24,” said Amy Elliott, chief administrative officer at the Oklahoma City Medical Examiner’s Office.

The earlier figure may have resulted from double-reported casualties, she said.

The number still could rise as authorities continue to dig out from rubble.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.