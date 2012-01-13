An NBA Player's Biggest Fans Sent Him Cupcakes And Balloons After He Suffered A Season-Ending Injury

Photo: AP Images and twitter.com/EMaynor3

We’ve already detailed how this shortened NBA season seems to be taking quite a toll on a number of key players, but Oklahoma City Thunder guard Eric Maynor may have the sweetest fans when it comes to taking care of hurt players.Maynor tore the ACL in his right knee in a game against the Houston Rockets recently and will be out for the remainder of the year.



Two huge Maynor fans decided it would be nice to send their favourite player a get well soon package containing a dozen cupcakes and a few balloons (via That NBA Lottery Pick).

Maynor tweeted photos of the care package, including this note from his two fans:

Photo: twitter.com/EMaynor3

