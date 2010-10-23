OK... Who Leaked The News That There's Silver On The Moon?

Joe Weisenthal

Researchers have discovered that there’s silver on the moon. The Brown University researcher who made the discovery has called the moon’s coterie of elements a “treasure chest.”

If there is silver on the moon, that’s obviously horrible news for silver prices, and — oh look! — the news comes just a few days into a hard plunge in the price of poor-man’s gold.

Obviously someone leaked the news before it was made public. We hope the SEC is on the case. (via @Izakaminska)

chart

