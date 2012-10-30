OK, This Satellite Photo Of Sandy Looks Much, Much Worse

A few minutes ago, we published a recent satellite composite from the NOAA showing Hurricane Sandy.



We noted that, from a purely cloud perspective, the storm actually doesn’t look that bad. (We also pointed out that the clouds are irrelevant: The primary concern now is the storm surge, which is already causing widespread flooding and is expected to hit record levels up the east coast at high tide tonight. The hurricane’s wind speed has also increased to 90 mph.)

But here’s another satellite composite circulated by the New York Post, which appears to show a lot of the cloud layers that the other photo filtered out. It makes the storm look much, much worse.

So, what’s with the filtering/photoshopping?

Photo: NY Post Twitpic

