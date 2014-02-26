OK, This Reminds Me Of The Bubble

People who scream “bubble” at every sign of bullishness are the worst scoundrels.

I’ve described what a REAL bubble looks like before, and it’s nothing like now. It’s not just that asset prices are inflated, but rather there’s an overwhelming sense of optimism about everything; at least that’s how it was in 1999.

1999 wasn’t just about the dotcom stocks, it was about fuel cells, people transporters (The Segway), cures for diseases, and a general belief that everyone would be great.

And so when I see analyst notes talking about Tesla revolutionizing the electricity market, and charts that set a date on the upcoming “utopia” I’m reminded of the bright old days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.