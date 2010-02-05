OK, OK, Technical Analysis Works Great And This Chart Proves It

The other day when the market was rallying, we posted an S&P 500 chart, and gently mocked technical traders, wondering how could stocks be going up, even though we had just crashed through the 50-day moving average.



Well, now we’re really setting a selloff, and it seems we’re breaking decidedly below the 50 day moving average in a way we haven’t seen before.

So, technical traders, you’re right! This chart proves it.

