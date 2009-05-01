OK, OK. Susan Boyle Didn't Cause Swine Flu

So, we’re not saying Susan Boyle caused swine flu. But, amazingly a British government official thought it would be funny to blame the U.K.’s Dowdy Diva for the pandemic.



The Daily Mail reports that junior minister, Sion Simon, a 40 year-old MP, posted to his Twitter page, writing: ‘I’m not saying Susan Boyle caused swine flu. I’m just saying that nobody had swine flu, she sang on TV, people got swine flu.’

And it enraged the Tories>

