OK, Now The Market Is Starting To Flush

Alright, after kind of a weak selloff, things are getting going a bit.The Dow is off over 150.



The S&P 500 is pacing the losers, down 1.4%.

Both of those have really taken a hit in just the last couple of minutes.

This could get interesting.

Meanwhile, check out bond futures. Major rally. Yields tanking.

And the VIX is on fire.

