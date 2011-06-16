OK, Now The Market Is Starting To Flush

Photo: Wikimedia Common
Alright, after kind of a weak selloff, things are getting going a bit.The Dow is off over 150.
The S&P 500 is pacing the losers, down 1.4%.
Both of those have really taken a hit in just the last couple of minutes.
This could get interesting.
Meanwhile, check out bond futures. Major rally. Yields tanking.
And the VIX is on fire.
