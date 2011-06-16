OK, Now The Market Is Starting To Flush

Joe Weisenthal
toilet

Photo: Wikimedia Common

Alright, after kind of a weak selloff, things are getting going a bit.The Dow is off over 150.

The S&P 500 is pacing the losers, down 1.4%.

Both of those have really taken a hit in just the last couple of minutes.

This could get interesting.

Meanwhile, check out bond futures. Major rally. Yields tanking.

And the VIX is on fire.

chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us