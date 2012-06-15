OK, Fine, It IS Bubble 2.0

MyCatSpace has officially launched. It comes from the same people that created MyDogSpace. The site is a social network for you and your kitty to meet other pet lovers and pets. Mashable

OK, I take it back. Maybe there are hundreds of thousands of people who want to goggle at pictures of each other’s pets all day. In fact, there probably are. So it will be Bubble 2.0 when there are seven of each of these things and they’re all venture funded.

