LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden wins Oklahoma as strong showing in south continues on Super Tuesday

- Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Oklahoma primary, according to DDHQ and Insider.
- Polls closed in Oklahoma at 7:00 p.m. Central time (8:00 p.m. Eastern).
- We have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time as the final count continues.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Oklahoma primary, according to DDHQ and Insider.
Check out the live vote counts and results happening in real time.
Oklahoma primary results:
With nearly 80% of the vote in, Former Vice President Joe Biden has amassed 37% of the vote count, with Sen. Sanders also set to pick up delegates with 24% of the vote.
Catch up on live coverage from the primary:
- While you wait all of the Oklahoma results to come in, head over to our main Super Tuesday post to follow all the action.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden is performing well in the South to start the night, with wins in Alabama, North Carolina, and Virginia.
- The early results of Super Tuesday have been a disaster for Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who spent $US250 million on advertising in the states being contested.
- 16 primaries and caucuses are happening today – here’s everything you need to know about the biggest day in the Democratic primary race.
- Some polling places in the Los Angeles area were affected by a power outage Tuesday afternoon, which also affected parts of LAX airport.
- Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg told reporters that the only path he sees to winning is through a contested convention, in which no candidate wins a majority of delegates and the Democratic nomination becomes up for grabs.
Pre-primary:
- Everything you need to know about Super Tuesday on March 3, the biggest day in the Democratic primaries
- The more Democratic voters have gotten to know Mike Bloomberg, the less they like him
- Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg endorsing Joe Biden is absolutely devastating news for Elizabeth Warren
- 9 mind-blowing facts that show just how much richer Mike Bloomberg is than the other presidential candidates
- ‘We made history’: Pete Buttigieg drops out of the 2020 presidential race
- Joe Biden crushed the South Carolina primary
Here’s how Democrats will elect their presidential nominee over the next several months
What’s at stake in the primary?
Oklahoma is one of the smaller Super Tuesday states with 37 delegates – accounting for 0.9% of the total delegates allocated in the primary process – up for grabs.
Of the 37 pledged delegates:
- 5 will be decided by the outcome of the vote in the 1st Congressional District
- 4 from the vote in the 2nd District
- 4 from the vote in the 3rd District
- 5 from the vote in the 4th District
- 6 from the vote in the 5th District
The rest will be allocated based on the statewide vote.
As usual, there’s a 15% threshold, above which presidential candidates get delegates.
DELEGATE COUNT: Here’s who’s winning the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination
After heading into the night with just eight delegates and not a single first-place finish in the popular vote, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will look to regain some ground in Oklahoma, where she was born and raised. Former Vice President Biden, meanwhile, looks to add to his recent success in South Carolina with a win in the state.
Hillary Clinton won the Democratic Oklahoma primary in 2008, but eight years later, Sen. Bernie Sanders won the state with a 51.9% share of the popular vote. He’ll look to repeat the effort again after heading into Tuesday’s contests with more pledged delegates than any other candidate.
Who does the polling say is ahead?
The most recent primary polls show Biden and Bloomberg ahead of the pack in Oklahoma, with Sanders trailing close behind.
According to RealClearPolitics’ average of the latest polling data, Bloomberg leads the field with 20.0% support on average compared with 16.5% for Biden, 13.5% for Sanders, 8.5% for Warren, and 6.5% for Klobuchar, who yesterday dropped out and endorsed Biden.
FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast gives Biden a 53% chance of getting the most votes, followed by Bloomberg at 26%, Sanders at 20%, and Warren at 1%.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.