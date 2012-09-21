OK, This iPhone 5 Panoramic Picture Of An iPhone 5 Line Is Pretty Dang Cool

Sometimes it’s the little features that us tech know-it-alls roll our eyes at that are actually the really huge “innovations” that normal people love in their Apple products.



Take, for example, the ability to shoot panoramic photos. You can now do that with an iPhone 5. You’ve been able to do it with some Android phones for a while now. So some of us were bored by this upgrade.

Turns out it’s really cool.

Check out this photo of an iPhone 5 line, just taken with an iPhone 5:

Photo: Jonathan Luk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.