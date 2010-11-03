OK, The Miami Heat Are Pretty Good

Photo: AP

The Miami Heat beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by 32 points last night, for their fourth straight win.Since losing their opening game to Boston, they have destroyed their opponents by an average of 19.7 points per game. Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are both scoring over 20 PPG. It’s safe to say, they are getting their act together.



A week from Thursday they play the Celtics again, then we’ll see just how far both team’s have come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.