Ok, So Maybe Nouriel Roubini Is A Fun Guy

True story: Several months ago, a major media organisation told us they had an extra ticket to the Webby Awards and that we’d be the recipient of it. We were so psyched until days before the Webbys we were delivered the bad news: No ticket for us! They had decided to give it instead to Dr. Doom: Mr. Nouriel Roubini.



We were devastated and confused. Why would someone invite “Dr. Doom” to a party? Surely he can’t be that fun.

Well, since then, Roubini’s star has only grown with the economic collapse. And today it hits a new level, as Nick Denton of Gawker introduces him to readers, while attempting to undermine his dark image. The charge: Dr. Doom is a hard partier, who hangs out with wild boheman friends at his Tribeca loft. Hence the picture, apparently culled from his Facebook.

It’s pretty mild stuff. We can’t think of any contradiction at all between having a bearish economic outlook and enjoying the good life. Arguably, the major media has played up his dourness, so Denton may be right on that.

For our purposes, we’re just glad that the guy who scored our Webbys invite knows how to cut loose and enjoy himself.

